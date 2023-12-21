Big update on AEW potentially signing Matt Riddle - Reports

Former WWE star Matt Riddle's no-compete clause has finally been lifted, allowing The Original Bro to sign with any major promotion like AEW and TNA/IMPACT. However, a new report may have given us a confirmation about Riddle's possible AEW arrival.

Matt Riddle was amongst many top names released in September 2023, and the former WWE star is already preparing for his next move as his appearance for an MLW event was announced. Riddle also announced that he will return to MMA in 2024.

On the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Riddle would not be signing with AEW as they would have wanted his first post-WWE appearance to be in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

“So, what I find interesting about the Riddle thing, is that probably tells me that he’s not going to AEW, because my gut is that if he was going to AEW, then they would be insistent on his first appearance being with AEW.”

He added:

“New Japan would not fall into that. I could see him going to NJPW and working with MLW or TNA when they re-launch. Those are up in the air. Obviously, if there wasn’t a problem with Riddle, then he would be in AEW, but obviously there is.” [H/T: RingsideNews]

Matt Riddle gives an update on his future

Former WWE star Matt Riddle recently gave an update on his future following his shocking release from the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking to MMA Junkie and the media on the red carpet of the 15th Annual World MMA Awards in Las Vegas, Riddle revealed that he was approached by several promotions regarding his return to the ring or the cage.

“There's been a lot of talk. I've been talking to a couple of promotions. I don't want to get into it until it's official, but I think in 2024, there's a very big possibility that I get back in the ring or cage pretty soon," he said. [H/T: MMA Junkie]

