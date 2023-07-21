CM Punk breaks silence after losing men's AEW Owen Hart Foundation tournament

CM Punk recently broke his silence after suffering a shocking defeat in the men's AEW Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

The final match took place on AEW Collision, where "Absolute" Ricky Starks emerged victorious, leaving the wrestling world in awe. The electrifying finals of the tournament had fans on the edge of their seats throughout the match as neither The Second City Saint nor Starks was willing to back down.

However, the climax of the match raised eyebrows as Ricky Starks employed clever tactics resorting to a questionable pinning technique to claim victory. He pinned Punk by using the middle rope during the pinfall, Starks managed to catch CM Punk off-guard and clinch the win.

CM Punk addressed the incident during his commentary on CFFC 122, mentioning that he had brought in legendary manager Jimmy Hart to watch his back and prevent any cheating during the bout.

"The legendary Jimmy Hart is here and he's my manager. He's gonna keep an eye out. Make sure nobody cheats maybe, you know, hands on the ropes or anything like that," Punk said.

Fans are wondering if there will be any potential consequences for Starks and whether this will lead to a heated rivalry between the two competitors.

CM Punk reportedly led a crucial backstage meeting on AEW Collision

CM Punk took charge of a backstage meeting on Collision. The meeting, as reported by Fightful Select, focused on how Collision could establish its distinct identity compared to Dynamite and silence critics.

Dynamite's regular performers were not present at the meeting, emphasizing the show's unique approach. Led by CM Punk, with others, brainstormed ideas to differentiate the content, discussed match finishes, and analyzed the show's strengths and weaknesses.

As AEW Collision continues to find its footing, the outcome of this backstage meeting could potentially shape the future direction of the show.

What are your thoughts on Ricky Starks victory? Sound off in the comments section below.

