Cody Rhodes' former AEW partner confirms he is open to joining WWE

Cody Rhodes has teamed up with some of the biggest names in the industry to date. But if WWE is paying attention, he could be reunited with Feugo Del Sol.

Del Sol and Rhodes briefly teamed up on a few shows on AEW DARK as Fuego 1 and Fuego 2. Fuego has also been very open about all the ways Cody Rhodes helped him during his tenure in AEW, and the two have seemingly become close.

During the recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Fuego Del Sol revealed that he is open to trying to get into WWE NXT:

"If you thought the rise and the grind to get one contract was special, just wait until you see me do it again. So whoever, whatever the option is, you know, whether it's going down to Orlando in NXT, getting a try out and going there, I'm open to that."

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the star claims he's open to returning to AEW:

"Whether the door opens up again in AEW, I'm open to that, and I would be remiss if I hadn't talked to some guys at Impact, maybe doing something there soon, as well as the big Indies." (H/T: WrestlingNews.co).

Additionally, Feugo teased major moves ahead for him and urged his fans to keep their eyes peeled. In another interview, the former AEW star touched on how Cody Rhodes' departure from the promotion affected the roster.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Will Cody Rhodes catch AEW All In when it airs?

Alongside the rest of The Elite, Rhodes approached Tony Khan to form AEW in 2019. While he's no longer a part of the promotion, Cody Rhodes continues to support his friends despite being signed to WWE.

The American Nightmare recently manned the Peacock Reddit account and answered a few fan questions, including whether he'd catch All In:

"I will be working that day, but I am very happy for the guys and girls competing out there. I am proud of Matt/Nick for taking our creation to another level. Also shout out to my sister, Teil, who named the event and Joe Koff at ROH for helping us and allowing us the chance to do it ourselves."

Expand Tweet

The pay-per-view is set to be the biggest pro wrestling event in history, meaning there are a lot of expectations it will have to live up to. Cody Rhodes could potentially headline WrestleMania 40 next year, which is already gaining on sales and rivaling All In.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot