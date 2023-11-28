Details on CM Punk's apparent shot at the Young Bucks on RAW, possibility of future AEW references - Reports

Former AEW star CM Punk made his long-awaited WWE return on Survivor Series: WarGames. The Second City Saint finally cut his first WWE promo in 9 years after his return last night on RAW, and many believe that Punk took a shot at the Young Bucks after the show went off-air.

The heat between CM Punk and The Young Bucks is also one of the major causes behind Punk's firing from Tony Khan's company, as the backstage altercations between both parties led to many AEW talent disliking The Best in the World.

However, CM Punk made his first appearance on the red brand after nearly a decade and cut an emotional promo. The former WWE Champion ended the promo with an "I'm home" line and pumped his hands while shuffling to the side to cheer with the fans. Many fans have speculated that the taunt me be a shot at The Young Bucks, who did a victory lap at the AEW Collision tapings in Chicago the day Punk was fired.

According to recent reports from Haus of Wrestling, Punk never intended to take any shot towards The Bucks and was simply celebrating his return:

"Furthermore, it was reiterated that Punk is looking to move past the drama of AEW entirely and has no plans to address any of what happened there. It was also pointed out that if he were going to recreate what The Bucks did, it would have been more direct. What he did does not look like what they did." H/T:[HausofWrestling]

Vince Russo believes WWE missed an opportunity during CM Punk's first appearance on RAW in over a decade

Former WWE Writer Vince Russo believes that the company could have done more with CM Punk's return to Monday Night RAW after nearly 10 years.

The Second City Saint arrived on RAW this week and delivered an emotional promo to close this week's show.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that WWE should have aired vignettes about other talent revealing their thoughts on Punk's return. The veteran claimed that the company should have capitalized on the reactions as the Best in the World was back after almost 10 years.

"What I would have done, you've got a guy coming back to WWE after a 10-year hiatus. You gotta go to everybody in the back and let them shoot with how they really feel. That's what you gotta do throughout the entire show, not a stupid graphic. Literally, if I'm writing or producing the show, we're gonna come around and ask you what you think about CM Punk being here, and you are 100% gonna shoot about it. That's what I'm doing. I would have done that throughout the entire show. I really felt that was a missed opportunity." [From 7:03 onwards]

Do you agree with Vince Russo? Let us know in the comments section below.