Former AEW champion rejects Mariah May’s invitation to her apartment 

Mariah May recently invited a former AEW champion to visit her apartment. However, the star subtly rejected her invitation. The name being discussed here is Anthony Bowens.

Fans have often seen May making light-hearted advances on male superstars on AEW TV. A couple of days ago, a fan on Twitter/X asked Anthony Bowens whether he missed visiting movie stores. The AEW star replied in the affirmative. This prompted May to invite him to her apartment for a Netflix watch party.

"I'm sorry you can’t go to the movie stores anymore maybe you can come round my apartment and I’ll introduce you to Netflix," May wrote.

Bowens is an openly gay pro wrestler and is in a relationship with actor, Michael Pavano. Therefore, he rejected May's invitation by sharing a photo of himself kissing his partner.

This is not the first time the female AEW star has tried to flirt with The Acclaimed member. Last month, she asked him whether he wanted to play ball with her. But he refused to do so.

Mariah May is seemingly happy in AEW

One of the biggest downsides of being a pro wrestler is having a super busy schedule. Performers are always on the road. Hence, they do not get to spend quality time with their friends and family.

However, AEW President Tony Khan is seemingly extra considerate about his employees' personal lives. Last month, he allowed Mariah May to visit her family even when she was scheduled for Dynamite the very next day.

May even wrote a post to thank her boss for giving her a day off to spend time with her loved ones.

"Love you @AEW. Thank you for getting me home to see my family. See ya tomorrow for Dynamite," she wrote.

Clearly, Mariah May is enjoying working under Tony Khan in AEW. She is currently involved in a storyline with Toni Storm.