"He needs to retire, "Jericho should go home and stay there" - Fans react to Chris Jericho's segment on AEW Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite saw reigning FTW Champion Chris Jericho and his recruit Big Bill cut a heel promo in Canada after their tag team debut. The fans have shared their honest reaction to the segment, stating that they'd like Y2J to retire.

The fan criticism towards Chris Jericho has been going on for a while, as the veteran has been dragged around multiple times by fans over his physique and in-ring performance. However, this is not the first time the former AEW World Champion has faced hatred. The constant bashing of the fans has once again allowed him to give birth to his new Learning Tree gimmick on AEW programming.

On X, All Elite Wrestling posted a clip from Chris Jericho's segment on last night's Dynamite.

"Does FTW Champion Chris Jericho need to spend a little bit more time under the geography branch of his Learning Tree? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!"

Fans reacted to the post and called for Chris Jericho's retirement.

"He's in the beginning stages of becoming Ric Flair!" claimed a fan.

"Man, Jericho looks like he’s having a crisis," tweeted another fan.

"That was six minutes of cringe! Big Bill deserves an apology!" said another fan.

Chris Jericho on his AEW Learning Tree gimmick

Former WWE Champion Chris Jericho is known for reinventing himself and presenting a new character to the audience. The veteran recently introduced his Learning Tree gimmick after winning the FTW Championship.

During an edition of the Kevin Karius Show, Jericho opened up about his new gimmick. He noted that the recent crowd reactions have helped him in portraying the Learning Tree gimmick and also spoke about the importance of storytelling to garner fan interest.

“I just started doing this Learning Tree gimmick a few weeks ago. That’s the best thing about wrestling: when people start to get mad at you, you turn into a bad guy, and when people like you, you turn into a good guy. This is the start of this whole new persona as we continue the story. That’s the most important thing about wrestling—the story!” said Jericho.

Chris Jericho recently revealed that he was having fun in All Elite Wrestling and had no plan of hanging up his boots anytime soon. It will be interesting to see if the veteran decides to come to the WWE for his final run in wrestling.