"He’s coming back home" - CM Punk's first comments since AEW exit have convinced WWE fans he is returning

CM Punk is still one of the biggest names in professional wrestling after the recent controversy that led to his AEW release. The Best in the World made his first public appearance since his departure at the CFFC MMA 125 event. He also dropped some hints which led to fans thinking that he may be coming back to WWE.

The former AEW World Champion was let go by Tony Khan after his backstage physical alteration with Jack Perry. This was shocking news as Punk recently made his return to the company after a long absence back in June.

The Second City Saint dropped many hints at the MMA event and possibly teased his return to the WWE at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event taking place in Chicago on November 25, 2023.

This has led to the fans thinking that The former AEW star may be returning to the WWE as they give their reactions on Twitter.

"He’s coming back home."

CM Punk uses Cody Rhodes' line during first appearance after AEW release

Earlier Today, former AEW star CM Punk made his first public appearance after his AEW exit on the CFFC MMA 125 event to do commentary. Punk gave hints during the event and also used Cody Rhodes' signature promo opening line.

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest stars of this generation. During his promo, Rhodes always opens with "So, what do you wanna talk about". Punk used the same words during his appearance at the event.

The following line was said by Punk during his first appearance after AEW release:

“what do you wanna talk about?”

Do you want to see CM Punk return to WWE? Let us know in the comments below.

