Hottest free agent drops a cryptic tease amid reported interest from AEW and WWE

AEW and WWE have begun vying for many top free agents or soon-to-be free agents over the past year. One major name looking to break out into either promotion recently took to social media to seemingly tease her next move.

Competition has seemingly been ramped up between the two promotions this year, especially after stars like Dragon Lee and Kommander, whom both promotions were interested in before the other signed them. A new name has recently joined the list of potential signings, with many claiming that Mariah May is the hottest free agent.

In another cryptic post, Mariah May took to social media to seemingly tease her next move in pro wrestling.

"I’m ready to have some fun," Mariah May posted.

Reports initially indicated that Mariah May could go to either AEW or WWE, but that it was expected that she'd make her debut in the United States wrestling scene soon.

Mariah May might not go to either AEW or WWE, according to rumors

While AEW and WWE might be the biggest wrestling promotions in the West and in the world, many wrestlers prefer Japan. While it's still not clear, Mariah May might just be one of the stars who never leaves the Joshi scene.

According to Dave Meltzer in an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, there was no real indication that May was on her way to either promotion, only that she would return to England.

"I haven’t heard of any confirmation of that from anyone. She is leaving, she’s going back to England, and she may come back (to STARDOM). It’s not for sure (that) she’s not coming back."

The report continued:

"She told the company that she’s not going to WWE or AEW and that the door is open for her to come back if she wants to. So that’s the status, but it doesn’t appear to be for sure because she left the door open for STARDOM." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Only time will tell whether Mariah May will jump to the Western wrestling scene or not, but it seems like there's a lot of clamoring from fans online.

