"I can't believe it," "Are they trying to kill the company?" - WWE veteran on Tony Khan not re-signing 26-year-old star

AEW has released many wrestlers in the past couple of months. Stars like Jade Cargill and Brian Pillman Jr. left the company and jumped ship to WWE. As per the reports, another wrestler just departed from the company. The star in question is Brock Anderson.

On October 10, 2023, Anderson's profile was removed from AEW's official roster page. Later, the Hall of Famer's son confirmed his departure from the promotion on Twitter.

On Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran said that Brock didn't had a lot of matches in AEW.

"I can't believe it. What the hell? Are they trying to kill the company? He's the son of Arn Anderson...I think Arn got him started and he didn't have a lot of matches there (AEW) and he'd probably would have more matches just working the independence. That's what he is doing right now. And I guess his dad goes along with him sometimes, kinda coaches him along," said Dutch Mantell.

The WWE veteran also said that it is better for Brock Anderson that he left AEW, as the Jacksonville-based promotion was not using him.

"But I think it's better for him to go now from AEW. Instead of they just use him straight up as an enhancement talent, which I don't think Tony would do out of respect for Arn and out of respect for the kids heritage or lineage. They are not even using him." (00:15 - 01:10)

Now that Brock Anderson has left the promotion, it has opened a number of opportunities for the young wrestler.

Will Brock Anderson follow in the footsteps of Brian Pillman Jr. and join WWE?

Brock Anderson is currently a free agent now that AEW has released him.

Not long time ago, Brian Pillman Jr. and Jade Cargill jumped ship and went to the rival promotion, WWE. Both of these superstars have become big deals since their arrival. Brian is also repackaged as Lexis King and made his grand debut in NXT.

Expand Tweet

It is rumored that the 26-year-old star will sign with WWE in the future. It will be interesting to see how well things work for him if he joins the Shawn Michaels regime.

Where do you think the Hall of Famer's son will go? Tell us in the comments below.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here