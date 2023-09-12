Is Mercedes Mone "the Beyoncé of wrestling"? 26-year-old male star makes honest admission

Mercedes Mone is without a doubt one of the most prominent names in professional wrestling. She made a name for herself in WWE under the name Sasha Banks, where she was at the forefront of the women's revolution and won multiple world titles. A 26-year-old star also recently praised Mercedes, calling her "the Beyonce of Wrestling."

The star in question is the former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Kevin Knight. Knight praised Mone, who has been a trending topic as of late, with many speculating that the next promotion she lands in could be AEW.

Speaking on "Women's Wrestling Talk", Kevin Knight referred to Mercedes Mone as "the Beyonce of Wrestling"" and heaped her with praise.

"With Mercedes (Moné), no, I never got to have a full conversation with her yet. I’ve only met her twice and it was just saying ‘hey’ in passing and all that. I don’t like to bother people backstage so, if they got something going on, I just let them do their thing and then I’m focusing on my match anyway so, yeah, I’m excited to see the things that she’ll bring to the independent world, to the New Japan-STARDOM world because she’s legitimately like the Beyoncé of wrestling and wherever she goes, her fans is following so it’s just gonna sell out everywhere. So, it’s only good business in my opinion. So I’m excited to see how she does things on her own. " H/T:[PostWrestling]

Top AEW star teases a feud with Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone was a topic at the All Out Media Scrum. Some wrestlers gave an insight into future feuds, and one of them even included a potential feud with Mone. AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander discussed the possibility of Mone making an impact in the Jacksonville-based promotion following All Out.

Mercedes was earlier spotted at the All In pay-per-view, which took place at Wembley Stadium in London.

When Statlander was asked about how open she was to seeing a feud between her and Mercedes Mone, she had this to say:

"I think the women's locker room is always ready for a challenge. We are willing to accept anyone who wants to step our way and put us to the test. And as a champion, I know there's always a target on my back. And if she wants to step up to me, I am ready for her."

