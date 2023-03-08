"It was just a whirlwind of, 'Oh god, this is crazy'" - AEW official on scary spot during WWE star Rhea Ripley's match

An AEW official got her first national exposure as a referee in WWE's 2018 Mae Young Classic. However, one particular spot during the tournament stands out as particularly scary for Aubrey Edwards.

Edwards has since become one of AEW's most popular referees, known for her professionalism and ability to handle difficult situations in the ring. However, she has also faced criticism from fans who believe she inserts herself too much into matches.

In an interview with Renee Paquette, Edwards recalled when Tegan Nox suffered a knee injury during a match with Rhea Ripley. Aubrey was in the ring at the time and had to focus on Nox's safety while navigating the fact that she wasn't a regular WWE referee.

"I'm just trying to focus on her but, at the same time, I don't work here, so what do I need to do to make sure she's as safe as possible?" she said. "It was just a whirlwind of, 'Oh god, this is crazy.' And I think how I handled that situation had an impact in the other times that I got brought in." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Despite some criticism, Edwards has continued to be a strong presence in AEW, and her experience in the Mae Young Classic shows she can handle even the most challenging situations.

AEW official Aubrey Edwards says Bryan Danielson has a unique sense of humor

AEW referee Aubrey Edwards recently shared that Bryan Danielson has a unique sense of humor and talks much about flaccid p**ises.

While speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Edwards stated that Danielson is a funny guy, and despite not being close buddies, she loves working with him.

"We're super professional, I would say we're not buddy-buddy close, but I love working with him. He's a real funny guy. He just has his jokes that he tries to drive home and tell everybody. He talks about flaccid p**ises a lot. It's hilarious. I love it. There are very few people that are that into wrestling. Dax Harwood is probably the other guy, but it's literally all Bryan thinks about, is wrestling. (H/T Fightful)

Edwards revealed that Danielson is one of the most wrestling-obsessed people she has ever met.

