"It wouldn't be a pleasant cooperative collaboration" - WWE veteran warns Triple H against signing 39-year-old star 

A WWE veteran commented on how Triple H signing a former World Champion could prove less than fruitful.

The star in question, Kenny Omega, has cemented himself as one of the biggest stars in the pro-wrestling business. Apart from having several World Titles on his list of achievements, he has been a part of multiple blockbuster matches over the years.

Kenny Omega's career had a bump last year when he was embroiled in a backstage brawl with CM Punk and was suspended for it. This subsequently raised a lot of questions about him, however, he is back in action now.

With the Cleaner's contract reportedly nearing its end soon, rumors of interest from WWE have recently surfaced. However, Jim Cornette believes the move could end in a trainwreck, according to his comments on The Jim Cornette Experience podcast:

"It wouldn't be a pleasant cooperative collaboration of a relationship. I think it would be entertaining just to see what the big flame up of whatever description... I mean we know he doesn't mind acting like a complete fu*king imbecile in public. But when they, you know, do whatever they would tell him to do that would ciolate some principle of his or his art, oh boy here we go." (11:18 onwards)

Kenny Omega was heavily praised by a WWE Hall of Famer

The former AEW World Champion's talent was further confirmed when WWE legend Jake 'The Snake' Roberts showered praise on Kenny Omega.

On an episode of his podcast, "The Snake Pit," Jake Roberts stated that the Cleaner had surpassed even Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair in the pro-wrestling business. He also praised Omega's finishing move, the One-winged Angel:

"He’s unbelievable, man, and I love his finishing maneuver [One-Winged Angel], and knee to the face, that’s pretty crisp," said Roberts (H/T - WrestlingINC)

As of now, Kenny Omega is one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions, alongside the Young Bucks. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

