"It’s over," "Embarrassing" - Fans react after AEW Collision sees a big drop in ratings

Wrestling fans have shared their reactions to AEW Collision's major ratings drop. The Saturday-night show's May 11, 2024 episode aired from Rogers Place in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Last week's episode of Collision was preempted on its regular channel, TNT, which broadcast NHL playoffs in its place. The show thus aired on TBS instead and resultantly witnessed a sharp decline in ratings compared to the week prior.

As per Wrestlenomics, Collision raked in 378,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo. These figures were down by 39% and 43% respectively.

Fans flocked to X/Twitter to share their reactions to the ratings pulled in by Collision, with several users criticizing Tony Khan's booking of the product despite the stacked roster of talent the promotion boasts.

"Bro it's over . I don't wanna hear the nba playoffs or UFC. No one cares about AEW," wrote one user.

"Embarrassing," tweeted another user.

Fans had harsh responses to ratings raked in by AEW Collision last week

Some users defended the show's performance, live attendance figures, and content, especially in light of the program being aired on a different channel.

Some fans defended the Saturday-night show's presentation last week

What transpired on AEW Collision and Rampage?

Collision advanced the promotion's ongoing storylines from Dynamite earlier this week en route to Double or Nothing 2024. BCC members Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson defeated Top Flight, with The American Dragon vowing to do whatever it takes to protect AEW ahead of the Anarchy in the Arena match against The New Elite.

His Dynasty 2024 opponent, Will Ospreay, beat Lee Moriarty with the Stormbreaker but was knocked out by Shane Taylor, whom The Aerial Assassin will face ahead of challenging Roderick Strong for the International Championship at the pay-per-view.

Although Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony handily crushed Evan Rivers and The Voros Twins, they were themselves taken out by a vengeful AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland, who later challenged The Machine to a match on Dynamite the next week.

Furthermore, former ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia defeated KM, and Thunder Rosa won against Robyn Renegade in singles action.

'The Dynamite Kid' Tommy Billington made a memorable debut in the promotion with a strong albeit losing effort against Dax Harwood. The main event saw Adam Copeland retain his TNT Title against hometown boy Kyle O'Reilly.

Collision was followed by an hour of Rampage, which saw Trent Beretta defeat Dalton Castle, Bryan Keith beat JD Drake, Deonna Purrazzo pinned Lady Frost, and Pac tapped out Johnny TV with his Brutalizer.

Thoughts on Collision and Rampage last week?

