Jade Cargill responds to 3-time Intercontinental Champion's heartfelt message after her WWE signing

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill responded to the former 3-time Intercontinental Champion Dustin Rhodes' heartfelt message after signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

Cargill's arrival in WWE has set the wrestling community abuzz with excitement. With an impressive record of 60-2 and being the first-ever TBS Champion in Tony Khan's promotion, Cargill's journey from AEW to WWE has marked a significant milestone in her career.

Following Jade Cargill's signing announcement, AEW star Dustin Rhodes sent her a heartfelt message on Twitter, congratulating the WWE's latest addition. In response to his tweet, Cargill's reply was equally heartwarming.

"Thank you Dustin. I will. I’ll see you in Austin!," she responded.

Check out her tweet below:

Rhodes has been with AEW since its inception in 2019. He has served as a mentor to many young wrestlers, including Big Jade.

Cargill has the potential to be a major star under the leadership of Triple H. It would be interesting to see how WWE books Cargill.

Jade Cargill talks about why she chose WWE

After losing her TBS Championship to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing, Jade Cargill recently returned to AEW, but it was short-lived.

After a highly anticipated re-match with Statlander for the TBS Championship on the September 15 episode of Rampage, Cargill could not get the better of her opponent and ended up losing the match. It was later reported that she had signed with WWE.

ESPN officially confirmed that Jade Cargill had signed a multi-year deal to join the Stamford-based promotion. Following this announcement, Cargill gave an interview in which she revealed the reasons behind her decision to join WWE.

"I want to create a legacy. I want to be in the Hall of Fame. I want to wrestle with the best women in the world. There is no grander stage than this stage. The opportunities are endless with this company. It was a no-brainer. It was very welcoming. I didn't have any second thoughts about it at all. It was an easy choice. It wasn't easy, but it was easy," said Cargill. (H/T Fightful)

It is expected that Jade Cargill will start training at the WWE Performance Center immediately.

Which superstar do you want to see Cargill make her debut against? Sound off in the comments section below!

