Jey Uso receives special invitation from WWE Superstar's wife

Main event Jey Uso is one of the most talked about men in WWE right now. He has become so popular that former AEW name and Cody Rhodes’ wife, Brandi, has invited him for Thanksgiving dinner.

Adam Pearce confirmed on RAW that Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will take on Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Fastlane. Seeing how close Cody and Jey have become since the Main Event got to the red brand, Brandi took to Twitter to invite the Samoan.

In the tweet, she also referenced current AEW star Ricky Starks.

“I think what I heard was...my husband and Jey Uso are about to become undisputed WWE tag team champs so I just wanted to go ahead and publicly invite Jey to Thanksgiving dinner if that's so. It's always a nice spread but family only, (except sometimes Ricky Starks),” Rhodes tweeted.

Expand Tweet

If Jey and Cody become the tag team champions, it will mark quite the turnaround for them. Especially given that Uso was one of the most prominent reasons Cody Rhodes could not beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Jey Uso reveals he missed Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley had been away from action for some time, and during that time, The Judgment Day appeared to lose some traction. Dominik Mysterio lost the NXT North American Title, and the faction had overall dissension.

That did not go unnoticed, as Jey revealed on RAW that he and all the fans missed Rhea Ripley while she was away.

Jey took the microphone and said:

“First and foremost importantly, can we please welcome back Miss Rhea Ripley? Hey! We missed you. We all missed you.”

This interaction will surely spark conversations among WWE fans regarding the dynamic between the two. Jey has been constantly taking shots at Dominik Mysterio on social media and teasing him regarding Rhea Ripley.

It will be interesting to see how the dynamic develops between the two.

What do you make of Jey's comments? Tell us more in the comments section below.

If you take quotes from the second half of this article, credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.