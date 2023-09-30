"Marry me" - AEW personality has a hilariously public proposal

AEW has several couples on its roster, from Britt Baker and Adam Cole to Anna Jay and 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry. But it seems that one All Elite personality has found love outside the company, and it's not with a person.

AEW referee Aubrey Edwards is known for her energetic officiating style and in-ring reactions. The 36-year-old Seattle native is a noted vegan and has shared her love of good food on social media. That was on full display today after Tex-Mex fast food chain Taco Bell sent out a tweet that prompted Edwards to spontaneously propose.

Taco Bell tweeted about nacho fries with vegan sauce, which sent Aubrey Edwards into rapture. The All Elite official immediately quoted the tweet and asked the restaurant chain to marry her.

Check out Aubrey's tweet:

Aubrey Edwards made history with AEW

All Elite Wrestling was still finding its footing in 2019, but the company was still able to make several hires that would come to define its vision of professional wrestling over the next few years.

One of its most important hires turned out to be Aubrey Edwards, who signed with the company in September 2019. Edwards, who started her career as 'Gearl Hebner' on the independent scene a few years before, became the first woman to ever referee a world championship match on pay-per-view at All Out 2019.

Aubrey would go on to become one the company's most prolific officials and became the static ref for WWE legend Chris Jericho's matches. Due to her background in video game design, she also joined the AEW Games team and had a heavy hand in the development of the company's mobile and console games, including this year's AEW: Fight Forever.

