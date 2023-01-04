WWE veteran and multiple-time intercontinental champion William Regal received a tweet from Sasha Banks amid speculation about her AEW debut.

Apart from being a great technical wrestler, many fans are familiar with Regal for his tenure as the NXT General Manager from 2014 until his release in 2022. He's well-known for his behind-the-scenes efforts with young upcoming wrestlers.

From 2012 until 2015, Sasha Banks was a member of NXT, where she won the championship in 2014 and developed into the superstar we know today. Hence, it's safe to assume that The Gentleman Villain had helped The Boss during her early days.

It has been reported that Banks will appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17, the biggest NJPW event of the year. Most fans think she will participate in the IWGP Women's Championship match, probably as the next challenger after KAIRI and Tam Nakano's title bout.

It has also been speculated that she will appear on the AEW Dynamite on January 11 as Saraya's mystery partner. Earlier today, the former RAW Women's Champion sent tweets thanking William Regal, Triple H, Vince McMahon, and the WWE Universe.

"Thank you @RealKingRegal," Banks tweeted

Since leaving Raw in May last year, The Boss and her former tag team partner Naomi haven't appeared on any WWE shows. It was reported that she was released from her contract.

Meanwhile, after taking over as WWE's Head of Creative last summer, Triple H brought back a ton of talent that had been cut loose in 2022, including Regal, who will reunite with The Game this year.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Miami Dolphins play the New York Jets this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit. Bet $5+ on any sport's pre-game ML, and get $150 if Your Bet Wins on Draft Kings.

Sasha Banks' former tag team partner is expected at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

In 2019, Sasha Banks and Bayley won the inaugural Women's Tag Team Championship. Together, they were known as The Boss 'n' Hug Connection. They ended up confronting one another inside Hell in a Cell in 2020 after the leader of Damage CTRL attacked her. However, the two are great friends in real life.

According to PWInsider.com, Bayley will be backstage at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 alongside Naomi to support Banks, who will reportedly debut with the company.

The Third King @thirdking0208

#ThankYouSasha Never forget, Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) and Bayley carried WWE on their backs during the pandemic! Never forget, Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) and Bayley carried WWE on their backs during the pandemic! #ThankYouSasha https://t.co/hRkSl3eK6b

Sasha Banks recently registered the trademarks "Mone" Banks," "Bank Mone," "Mercedes Mone," "Mone Talks," and "Statement Maker." She has been occupied with various endeavors out of the squared circle. She made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week and is now a co-owner of Kanndela CBD,

Do you think the former WWE Women's Champion will appear at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below!

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes