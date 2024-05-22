New member added to AEW roster page ahead of Dynamite tonight 

The fifth anniversary of AEW is around the corner. One wrestling personality has posted that the company is adding her to the roster as part of the celebrations.

That personality is Arkady Aura, who has worked as an interviewer with the Jacksonville-based company. She has earlier worked in Cereal Killer (2020) and Sweet Taste of Souls (2020).

Aura recently took to Twitter to state that AEW were kicking off their massive fifth-year ceremonies by adding her to the roster.

"Clearly, AEW is kicking off their 5 year anniversary celebration by adding me to the online roster! Hope you all have to see me on there for many years to come," she posted.

It looks like Tony Khan is gearing up to hire and sign more talent to the roster and backstage of AEW.

AEW President Tony Khan speaks about plans for Double or Nothing 2024

Another big occasion for AEW is the upcoming Double or Nothing PPV, which will take place on May 26. The wrestling special has some of the most interesting matches lined up for the roster, including an Anarchy in the Arena match that pits Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry against Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and FTR.

In an interview with The Rocker Morning Show, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about the fifth anniversary being their biggest achievement and promised the audience it would be a "classic."

"Having every Wednesday night on TBS at 8 pm and having every Friday and Saturday on TNT, that’s pretty special. But this 5-year anniversary show is the biggest milestone we’ve ever hit and we’re gonna do it in a very special way. I’ve got a lot of really cool things planned and I promise it’s gonna be a classic show. You’re gonna love it this Sunday,” he said.

These are interesting times for Khan, with him being involved in one of the biggest storylines in the company. Khan was attacked by a returning Jack Perry, who was suspended from the company following a real-life backstage skirmish with CM Punk at All In. The storyline has seen Kenny Omega getting attacked with others such as Darby Allin getting involved.

While several details about the pay-per-view are out there, it remains to be seen if Khan will reveal the addition of any other popular wrestler or wrestling celebrity on the show.