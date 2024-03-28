"No one is going to miss this guy" - Fans lash out at top star after he publicly rejects AEW

A former AEW World Tag Team Champion is in the news again for his controversial comments on the Jacksonville-based company.

Jack Perry, formerly known as Jungle Boy, was suspended after his alleged backstage scuffle with CM Punk at All In 2023. Amid his absence from AEW programming, Perry appeared in NJPW and tore off his contract with the Jacksonville-based company. Since then, fans have been speculating about his future in All Elite Wrestling.

There have been doubts about whether Jack Perry will ever return to the Tony Khan-led company. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old muddied the waters further by claiming All Elite Wrestling was "too afraid" to bring him back. In an interview with NJPW, Perry said:

“Ripping that contract was a declaration, ‘I’m not playing by your rules anymore.’ If [AEW] is too afraid to have me anymore, if the specter of Jack Perry is too much, they don’t want to deal with the conversations, the ramifications that [it] brings, then that’s fine.”

After Perry's comments surfaced online, fans were quick to react. Many mentioned that no one cared about the former World Tag Team Champion's absence and he would not be missed.

Reports suggest Jack Perry has apologized to AEW CEO Tony Khan

The comments by Perry hint at animosity between him and the Jacksonville-based promotion. Meanwhile, a report has suggested that this was a long-drawn angle that will eventually see him return.

According to Wrestling Observer, via WrestlePurists, Perry had contacted CEO Tony Khan and apologized for his actions.

"According to those spoken to, Jack Perry was sent home after AEW All In at Wembley and never heard back from Tony Khan. He apologized, [and] kept texting him about he never meant to cause any trouble and was sorry. He did hear from the company through lawyers. Then they talked and he apologized to Khan. What they are doing now in Japan is a storyline to lead to an eventual return."

Some reports suggest that the star's indefinite suspension has been lifted, and the company has been waiting for the right time to reintroduce him. It remains to be seen what's next for the 26-year-old.

