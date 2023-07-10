Photo: Former AEW star announces her engagement

A former AEW star recently announced her engagement. The star in question is Sadie Gibbs.

The 31-year-old athlete was one of the early signees for AEW when the company was established in 2019. She quickly gained attention for her impressive in-ring skills and captivating performances.

However, Sadie Gibbs' time with the Jacksonville-based promotion was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which significantly impacted the wrestling industry. In April 2021, Gibbs made the decision to retire from professional wrestling and focus on her fitness goals.

Gibbs took to social media on July 9 and tweeted a picture announcing her engagement. The star can be seen erupting in joy during the proposal.

"So IM ENGAGED !" Gibbs tweeted.

Gibbs recently announced her comeback to wrestling on Instagram. This exciting development came as another major announcement from the former AEW star. As she prepares to tie the knot, wrestling fans are also eagerly anticipating her return to the ring.

Former AEW star Sadie Gibbs also announced an exciting documentary project

Sadie Gibbs revealed another exciting project in addition to her return to the ring. Gibbs took to Instagram to announce that she will be working on a documentary that covers her journey back to professional wrestling. The documentary will be produced by Envigor Media.

In her Instagram post, Gibbs expressed her enthusiasm for this new chapter in her life and confirmed her comeback.

"SO IT HAS BEEN FAR TO LONG! But I can’t get this chapter of my life, out my heart! I will be doing a documentary on my RETURN [yup I said it my RETURN] with @envigormedia," wrote Gibbs.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Gibbs and whether she will consider a return to All Elite Wrestling under the leadership of Tony Khan.

