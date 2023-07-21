"Polarizing" "One of my heroes" - AEW fans take to Twitter to share their honest thoughts about 24-year wrestling veteran

AEW has a massive roster filled to the brim with some of the most popular wrestlers in the industry, and also some of the most polarizing. CM Punk falls in the middle in this regard. Recently fans took to social media to give their honest opinions of the pro wrestling veteran.

While Punk has always had a reputation for being "difficult to work with," these claims gained far more weight in light of the "Brawl Out" incident last year. While the exact details of how the brawl came about are still unknown, many AEW fans rallied behind who they believed was the victim.

Reports even alleged that Punk would be leaving the promotion, but that proved not to be the case.

Twitter user @BukaMania89 recently took to the social media app to ask fans what their "honest opinion" was about CM Punk. In response, many fans gave quite polarizing responses. Those with positive opinions praised his ability both inside and outside of the Squared Circle.

Lucas Paris @TheBlandalorian @BukaMania89 One of the best in just about every aspect of the business where it counts. Great on the mic, natural charisma, exceptional in ring work, and clearly knew his way around the politics.

JDisLA☆ @JDisLA310 @BukaMania89 As real as it gets. Polarizing. An acquired taste. Good wrestler. Great on the mic. Carries an insane amount of unpredictability with him everywhere he goes. Honest. There seemingly aren't enough guys like him in the biz today.

Etherious Ultimis Dragneel 🇵🇷🔥 @UltimisDragneel @BukaMania89 One of my heroes and one of my favorites of all time but he’s very problematic to say the least. Despite that, I’d still say he’s in my top 3.

However, amongst those who dislike The Second City Saint, a number of users took the time to explain why they believe he isn't the be-all and end-all of pro wrestling.

@apathetic_geek notes that some fans might like CM Punk, but to him, there's nothing that stands out.

Despite being back in action, it seems like The Second City Saint has yet to win back the AEW fans he lost due to his involvement in the Brawl Out incident. Only time will tell, but according to reports, CM Punk is taking his role as locker room leader seriously and recently led a backstage meeting.

WWE veteran Paul London claims he once had an awkward encounter with the AEW star in Ring of Honor

The former AEW World Champion is not only a polarizing figure amongst fans, but some of his peers have also taken any chance to vent about past altercations with The Second City Saint.

During an interview with Nick Hausman for Inside The Ropes, Paul London recalled visiting ROH after jumping to WWE, where he bumped into CM Punk.

"I look, and it’s Phil [CM Punk], and he just walks up to me, he goes ‘Hi, [big sigh]’ and gives me the most insincere handshake. I’m like, ‘Hi…’ you know he just walks off, stormed off. What the f*ck was that? It was like he was obligated to say hi to me, but he was not happy that I was there for some reason. I don’t know what was up his *ss.” [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Only time will tell whether CM Punk repairs his relationship with the AEW fanbase, but with accounts like Paul London's going about, there could still be a lot of work left for the Straight Edge star.

