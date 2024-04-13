"They did nothing to bury Punk" - WWE veteran lashes out at Tony Khan for "embarrassing himself"

WWE veteran Konnan has given his reaction to AEW CEO Tony Khan releasing CM Punk and Jack Perry's All-In footage.

CM Punk recently bashed All Elite Wrestling on the MMA Hours podcast, and it's no surprise that AEW decided to respond to the Best in the World. The All-Elite CEO announced that the Young Bucks will be airing the footage of CM Punk and Jack Perry's backstage fight from the All-In PPV on the April 10 edition of Dynamite. However, the move appeared to backfire on the promotion, as many believed Punk was proven correct by the footage.

Speaking on the Keepin'It 100 podcast, Konnan questioned why Khan aired the All-In footage as it did nothing for the company.

"Why did you put it up? Why did you even show it? Bro this did nothing and we kinda knew that it wouldn't. He embarrassed himself again and the funniest thing is Punk actually came out with a thing saying 'Mission accomplished'. They did nothing to bury Punk, absolutely nothing." [23:45 - 24:06]

Eric Bischoff reacts to Tony Khan airing CM Punk and Jack Perry's All-In footage

The wrestling world has been buzzing since Tony Khan released the controversial footage of CM Punk and Jack Perry's fight at All-In PPV. In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Eric Bischoff was shocked to see the video getting released and claimed that there is no hope for AEW as long as TK is in charge.

"What the fu**? I mean, seriously! I normally get on here, and I rant and rave like I've been saying for a long time and try to point out, at least from my perspective, for Dynamite to take, perhaps a different approach for Tony Khan to take. But I'm at a loss. I don't think there is any hope. I honestly don't think there is any hope for AEW as long as Tony Khan is in charge." [From 02:15 to 02:44]

After revealing the footage, AEW quickly began to remove it, as the move backfired on the company. It will be fascinating to watch if Khan acknowledges the clip again in the future.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you want to see CM Punk win the World Title after his return? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion