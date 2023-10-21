Tony Khan to officially announce 32-year-old star's signing on AEW Collision tonight? Exploring the possibility

AEW President Tony Khan recently signed one of the biggest names in professional wrestling, Adam Copeland, and it looks like he is not done yet, as Khan could announce the signing of another top star tonight on Collision.

Dralistico started appearing in All Elite Wrestling in late 2022, where he aligned himself with his brother Rush as part of La Faccion Ingobernable. The highflyer's most recent appearance was in June, where he competed in a Texas Tornado Match on AEW Dynamite.

On Twitter, many fans began to notice that Dralistico had been added to the AEW roster page and speculated that he may have officially signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Tonight on Collision, Tony Khan can make it official with an announcement.

AEW signing Dralistico could be a great addition to the roster, as his high-flying ability can instantly get him over with the crowd.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T reacts to Tony Khan's comments on NXT beating Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently responded to Tony Khan bringing up The Undertaker and John Cena's name in the ratings war between Dynamite and NXT.

On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on Khan's recent Twitter outburst:

"I gotta take a dig at this last comment that he made about the NXT rating. He said that it was the first time that John Cena and the Undertaker appeared in front of less than a million people for #WWE and the thing is, he’s got Edge and Christian and all of those guys… So it’s like, when you say stuff like that, you might want to think about it before you say stuff like that."

Booker T also talked about Dynamite drawing less ratings despite of having stars like Edge in the main event.

"Because Edge was in the main event. Edge was in the main event of that show and they pulled 609 [thousand viewers]. The thing is, I’m sure, I’m sure Tony Khan thought that that was going to be a bigger number. I can’t be positive on this but I can imagine that Tony Khan would have thought that #AEW Dynamite would have gotten a bigger number," the Hall of Famer noted. [H/T - Wrestletalk]

Do you agree with Booker T?