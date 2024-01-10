Top AEW star may not return after Tony Khan’s burial, according to wrestling veteran

Tony Khan and his company potentially buried their top star on his way out in his last televised appearance for AEW. This prompted wrestling veteran Disco Inferno to believe that his time with them was indeed up.

MJF's contract had seemingly run out at the end of last year and his status is now apparently up in the air. As fans saw in the main event of AEW Worlds End, The Salt of the Earth lost his AEW World Championship in his hometown, suffering a massive defeat at the hands of Samoa Joe.

Moreover, he found himself betrayed by his former ally, Adam Cole who was revealed to be behind The Devil's mask and the attacks around the AEW landscape. Since then, he has not been seen on their television programming, with his contract with the company also coming to an end.

Disco Inferno recently stated on the Keepin' It 100 podcast that Tony Khan seemingly buried Maxwell in his potential last AEW bout, speculating further that he is now WWE-bound.

"Think about this, he is not good of a performer. It's not like you are going to fill his time with Wheeler Yuta promos ... I don't know ... I think the way they buried him, and the fact Adam Cole said he is gone forever ... I don't know. It's good that I don't know. I want to be surprised if he shows up on WWE or AEW next. Whatever they do with him, I am not gonna try to call and find out. I want to be surprised because his situation has generated a lot of interest in the wrestling community." [2:48-3:30]

Tony Khan addresses the MJF situation following his removal from the official AEW roster

As noted a few days ago, MJF's profile was removed from the AEW roster, fueling even more rumors that his time with the company was probably over. Soon after, Tony Khan spoke about his time with the promotion and future on the Going Ringside podcast.

"He's been one of our great homegrown stars... and he's somebody we really value and I would love to have MJF in AEW in the future, should the contractual situation allow." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

As Disco Inferno rightfully stated, Maxwell's situation has surely generated a huge buzz in the wrestling community. So it would be interesting to see where he eventually lands up as the supposed bidding war of 2024 is underway.

