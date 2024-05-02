Top AEW star says he has "lost" all respect for Kenny Omega - "I never will look at him the same way"

A top AEW star has explained why he will never look at Kenny Omega the same way again.

Will Ospreay is one of the most entertaining wrestlers in the world. His antics in the ring have captivated audiences all around the world. The Aerial Assassin made a name for himself in NJPW, where he carried the flag after Kenny Omega left the promotion.

The duo were locked in a heated feud that spread across AEW and NJPW during the first half of 2023. The talented wrestlers locked horns at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom and AEW Forbidden Door and the scoreline stands at 1-1. During their feud, Omega took potshots at Ospreay for not carrying NJPW following his departure in 2019.

During a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Will Ospreay revealed that the former AEW World Champion belittled his work, which left a bitter taste in his mouth.

"For him [Kenny Omega] to belittle my work, I’ve never looked at him the same, and I never will look at him the same. I’ve all lost types of respect for him; I don’t like him as a human being. He was my wall. When Wrestle Kingdom came around, he whooped my a*s in there; it was 80% him and 20% me. By the time Forbidden Door came around, it was in his back garden. It was in Canada in front of his hometown, man. I just wanted to antagonize him," said Will Ospreay.

The Aerial Assassin continued:

"I just wanted him to feel even a fraction of what I felt during Tokyo Dome, man. I was the hometown boy. People were happy to see him, but people respect the fact that I stayed the course and breathed life into this place when he buried the company man on numerous times during Being The Elite with the Bucks. I’ve got no respect for him. I have no respect for the guy whatsoever now. Do I respect his ability? Of course I do. Him as a human being? I couldn’t give a tuss about him anymore!” [H/T Fightful]

Latest update on Kenny Omega's return

Kenny Omega made his return to AEW Dynamite this week. As he was addressing his injury, The Cleaner was interrupted by Kazuchika Okada. While Omega and Okada were having a verbal exchange, Jack Perry jumped on him from behind. The Young Bucks then came out and hit their former best friend with the EVP Trigger.

Although Omega was involved in a physical angle, Dave Meltzer has reported that the former champion was still months away from his in-ring return.

"It’s going to be a long time. I mean, he [Kenny Omega] still hasn’t had the surgery, and after the surgery, it’s going to take months for him to return. I know people who saw Omega and [Kazuchika] Okada and got really excited. 'Oh my god, are they going to be wrestling at Forbidden Door?’ Obviously, the plan is for them to wrestle, but I don’t think there is a date imminent, and it’s not anytime soon, but it probably will happen, by the end of the year, maybe," said Meltzer. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see whether Kenny Omega will make his in-ring return by the end of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback