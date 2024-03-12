Unfortunate update on AEW star

An AEW star recently suffered a major injury and has finally given an update on his current condition.

The star in question is none other than Anthony Henry, who competed in a match against Bryan Keith for the DPW National Title at Deadlock Pro Wrestling on Sunday. During the bout, Henry unfortunately broke his jaw, which will require surgery and keep him out of in-ring action for some time.

Taking to X/Twitter, Henry provided an update on his injury and revealed that his tag team with JD Drake, known as 'WorkHorsemen,' were supposed to compete in the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament.

"Update: Absolutely gutted. In last night's match against Bryan Keith, I took a knee strike that broke my jaw. The #workhorsemen had some exciting things coming up. One of which was the @AEW tag team tournament, which we can now not be involved in. I will have surgery soon."

Fans will be waiting to see the 40-year-old make a comeback to the squared circle really soon.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is proud of AEW star Bryan Keith

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke about the new AEW signing of Bryan Keith. The Bounty Hunter is one of the most promising stars in All Elite Wrestling, and while speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T, who also happens to be the coach of Bryan Keith, lavished praise on the latter.

"I'm proud of him," Booker T said. "[I] want to give everybody a little nugget right here about 'The Bounty Hunter.' It was a character that I created sitting in my office one day, and I told Bryan Keith I wanted him to be a black bounty hunter, you know what I mean? He's always looking to cash in."

He also spoke about helping Keith in creating The Bounty Hunter persona:

"That's what I thought about when I thought about Bryan Keith. This guy could be ... the fastest gun in the west, and he had the fastest kicks in the south. ... I give Bryan Keith all the praise. I give him all the accolades. I didn't do anything but motivate him." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Bryan Keith has all the tools to become a major player in All Elite Wrestling. The Bounty Hunter gimmick is one of the interesting characters in the Jacksonville-based promotion and it will be interesting to see how Tony Khan turns him into a big name.

