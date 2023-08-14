Update on popular AEW talent following collapse backstage

There has been an update on a popular AEW talent after a scary incident took place backstage at a recent show in Mexico.

On August 12, El Hijo del Vikingo successfully defended his AAA Mega Championship at the TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City event against Jack Cartwheel, Daga, and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey. However, what happened after the match is what people were talking about.

Footage surfaced of Vikingo being placed on a stretcher backstage after he reportedly collapsed once his match was over, leading many fans and wrestlers to worry about the luchador's condition.

Fortunately, it seems that the incident was a freak accident, as PWInsider provided an update on El Hijo del Vikingo's condition, saying that he is fine and won't be missing any of his upcoming bookings.

The collapse was reportedly caused by Vikingo being severely dehydrated, as well as not having enough food during the day. The AAA Mega Champion was last seen in AEW on the 200th edition of Dynamite when he and Komander challenged Aussie Open for the ROH Tag Team Championships.

Vikingo is still scheduled to feature on GCW's Homecoming Weekend event on August 19 and 20, where he will feature in a six-man scramble match on the first night, but will he be able to compete? Only time will tell!

Konnan is not happy with AEW about how they have handled El Hijo del Vikingo

Despite not being officially signed to either AEW or ROH, El Hijo del Vikingo has featured a lot since debuting for the company in March 2023. However, he has lost a bit of the momentum he had when he first wrestled Kenny Omega on his first night in All Elite Wrestling.

This lack of direction for Vikingo has angered Konnan, a man who has always held the AAA Mega Champion in high regard. But on a recent episode of the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, the former WCW star asked why AEW isn't doing anything with him.

Konnan stated that if fans want to start caring about Vikingo, he would not only need to be put in a good storyline, but he would also need a manager to speak for him due to the fact that English isn't his first language.

