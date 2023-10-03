WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella reacts to Edge signing with AEW

Edge has sent the wrestling world abuzz with his recent debut in AEW, and WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella has reacted to the signing of The Rated-R Superstar.

The iconic moment took place at AEW WrestleDream, where Edge made his debut and confronted Christian Cage. Instead of joining forces with Cage, he intervened in a brutal assault on Sting and Darby Allin by Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

Following his debut, AEW President Tony Khan officially announced the signing of Edge to a full-time contract. This move marks a significant shift for the former WWE Hall of Famer in his wrestling career.

Edge took to Instagram to share his excitement for this new journey in wrestling. The post caught the attention of several wrestlers, including another WWE Hall of Famer, Brie Bella, who expressed her excitement about watching The Rated-R Superstar in Tony Khan's promotion.

Check out the screenshot of Brie Bella's comment below:

Brie Bella comments on Edge's Instagram post

However, Edge will be known as Adam Copeland in the promotion. He is set to make his in-ring debut on the special 'Title Tuesday' edition of Dynamite on October 10 against Luchasaurus.

WWE never filed a trademark for Edge's 'Rated-R Superstar' moniker

Upon Adam Copeland's signing with AEW, fans had doubts about whether he could retain his iconic WWE ring name, Edge, in the new promotion. However, it looks like he would be able to use 'The Rated-R Superstar.'

David Bixenspan recently took to Twitter to share the current trademark status of 'Rated-R Superstar.' He revealed that as of April 2020, the title had not been secured. However, Bixenspan dug deeper and realized that WWE had never secured the trademark.

It would be interesting to see what the future holds for Edge in AEW. He is definitely scheduled to have a major impact on the promotion.

Are you excited to see Adam Copeland in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below!

