WWE signing suspended AEW star on similar deal as CM Punk due to behavioral issues is possible, says Disco Inferno

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes that WWE could sign an AEW star in a similar deal as CM Punk because of his behavioral issues. The talent in question is Sammy Guevara.

The Jacksonville-based promotion suspended the Spanish God after he accidentally injured Jeff Hardy during a No DQ match on Rampage. Recent reports suggest that the suspension was imposed on Guevara for not proceeding to the finish immediately after the injury.

While discussing Guevara's suspension on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, Disco Inferno suggested that the 30-year-old star could face difficulties signing with major promotions like WWE once his AEW contract runs out.

He further claimed that Guevara's actions would be under scrutiny if the Triple H-led promotion hired him. For his argument, Inferno used the example of CM Punk, who was fired by Tony Khan in 2023 after multiple instances of backstage violence.

The former WCW Cruiserweight Champion referenced the alleged "behavior clause" included in Punk's contract, which was reported after his WWE return at Survivor Series 2023.

"Yeah, Sammy Guevara is getting into the, 'Yo, this is his problem now.' He's very young, and when his deal is up with AEW, he's gonna have some options. But the WWE might look at this guy like, 'Hey, you're coming in on, like, a probationary period.' It's like, you're coming, maybe, kind of like under the microscope that Punk is under. Like, you have to be on perfect behavior, or else, you know." [00:58 - 01:29]

Matt Hardy commented on Sammy Guevara's suspension in AEW

Sammy Guevara was one of Matt Hardy's first and fiercest rivals since the latter's AEW debut in 2020. The Team Xtreme member clashed with him in a controversial Broken Rules match at All Out 2020, which saw Hardy win.

The Sensei of Mattitude recently shared his thoughts on AEW suspending Sammy Guevara for injuring Jeff Hardy in February. Speaking to Jon Alba on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the 49-year-old star revealed that he had not been aware of the matter but learned of it through journalist Sean Ross Sapp.

"The whole thing about Sammy being suspended was all new to me until broken by Sean Ross Sapp, that was all new to me, but it is what it is, I guess." [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

Guevara was last seen in action on the February 24, 2024 episode of Collision. Powerhouse Hobbs defeated him in an acclaimed No DQ match.

What are your thoughts on Sammy Guevara's suspension? Sound off below!

Please credit Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL and add a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

Poll : Should Sammy Guevara have been suspended by AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion