"Wyatt 6 is happening," "Coming to WWE" - Fans convinced 6ft 8in star is returning to form alliance with Uncle Howdy

WWE fans are convinced that a 6ft 8in star will return very soon to the company to form an alliance with Uncle Howdy. This star was a dangerous heel during his first run with the company. The star is none other than Erick Rowan.

It was reported that Rowan had canceled his schedule with East Coast Pro Wrestling (ECPW) and that it was the first time that someone had canceled their scheduled appearance.

As usual, the fans were up to their usual predictions and took to X/Twitter to show the world what the possibilities were. Some said that the Wyatt Family was coming back together, but only this time, it would be Bo Dallas in the stable.

Others said that Rowan returning to WWE was great as the timing is coinciding with the potential return of Braun Strowman who has been out with a neck injury.

All in all, if Rowan returns, it will be interesting to see how his character will develop.

Erick Rowan asked about WWE Hall of Fame induction for the Wyatt Family

The Wyatt Family have an unmated legacy in WWE and that is solely down to their two late stars, Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper. Erick Rowan was with them when the stable started making waves.

During an interview with Counted Out Rowan was asked about a Hall of Fame induction for his former teammates. He had a very emotional answer to it and said:

"No. I mean, I'm always surprised when I feel a faction touch people's lives. I've seen how Jon's impacted people's lives. I see how Windham's impacted people's lives. So, just for people to say it, it's humbling to know that they made such a lasting impact on people."

An Hall of Fame induction for the two late stars is only a matter of time and it will happen sooner rather than later.

