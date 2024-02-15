"You go to AEW to end your career" - Fans react to former WWE star's imminent arrival in Tony Khan's promotion

AEW is set to debut a major star soon, and pro wrestling fans are weighing in with their feedback. However, not all of it is positive.

After months of speculation, all signs point to Mercedes Moné finally signing with AEW instead of returning to WWE. The former Sasha Banks reportedly had significant talks with both companies, but the latest word is that she is set to become All Elite in the near future, perhaps as soon as the Dynamite: Big Business special on March 13, which will air from her hometown of Boston.

While many are excited about the return of Moné to weekly wrestling TV, there is a significant amount of negative feedback from All Elite fans and, in general, from the pro wrestling world. There is a feeling among some that the multi-time champion won't be used right in Tony Khan's promotion.

Check out some of the fan reactions to Mercedes Moné going to AEW below:

Moné has been on the shelf while recovering from an ankle injury. She has not wrestled since losing to Willow Nightingale for the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Championship on May 21, 2023, at Resurgence.

Will Tony Khan ever wrestle in AEW?

Tony Khan holds many hats in All Elite Wrestling. He is the President, CEO, General Manager, and Head of Creative, and holds other roles at all of the family companies, including Ring of Honor.

In the past, we've seen pro wrestling bosses step into the ring, such as Vince McMahon, Eric Bischoff, and even Dixie Carter. However, Khan has indicated that we will not see him do the same.

Speaking to Levack & Goz on FOX Sports 980 & 95.9 FM, Khan said that no one really wants to see him wrestle a match. The 41-year-old was asked about possibly lacing up his boots.

"I don't think anybody really wants to see that. Not anytime soon. That's not anything I think we're going to do. I do think AEW has a great roster, the best wrestlers in the world. I would rather try to put the best matches and we have exciting rivalries building in AEW right now," he said.

Khan has been open about being a lifelong pro wrestling fan but has never expressed interest in being an actual pro wrestler.

