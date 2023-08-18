AEW veterans are reportedly concerned with ongoing backstage issues

Reports of AEW's backstage drama recently circulated again, and many have wondered if the locker room is in disarray. According to Dave Meltzer, while there is harmony, veterans are now becoming frustrated with all the issues.

While CM Punk's brawl with The Elite is the most talked about backstage altercation, it isn't the only instance of this. Reports have alleged that names like Eddie Kingston, Santana, Andrade El Idolo, and Sammy Guevara have all gotten into locker room brawls.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the constant drama has made some AEW veterans become antsy.

"For the most part, the crew is harmonious, but there are those tired of it, different cliques and a couple of the backstage veterans who aren’t part of the actual conflict directly, expressed concern to us this week that unless things are handled now they are risking things getting far worse."

Jim Cornette recently speculated how he would handle backstage drama in AEW if he were Tony Khan. According to the veteran, he'd be far more aggressive and make sure all the stars do what they're contracted to.

A few AEW stars who have had issues with CM Punk were involved in a strange Wednesday night ROH taping

ROH has been taped on Saturdays for quite some time, resulting in the locker room being shared with CM Punk. Notably, this week's episode of the show was taped on a Wednesday and featured Ryan Nemeth, Christopher Daniels, Colt Cabana, and Brandon Cutler.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer pointed out how bizarre this change was.

“On the taping, Ryan Nemeth wrestled, the main event was Zack Sabre Jr. against Christopher Daniels. Colt Cabana appeared as a second for Brandon Cutler. All of these guys are never gonna be on Ring of Honor again." (H/T: WrestleTalk).

