Speculation on whether major promotion can outbid Tony Khan for released WWE stars' signings

Several released WWE Superstars will become free agents soon, but could a major promotion outbid Tony Khan's AEW to some of their signings?

Come the start of 2024, both WWE and AEW will have to look over their shoulders as Impact Wrestling will be rebranding back to Total Nonstop Action, with their first event being "Hard to Kill" on January 13th.

Not only will fans in Las Vegas see the stars of TNA Wrestling, but they will also see the debut of a brand new signing that, in the words of TNA, will make worlds collide as people won't believe who's showing up.

The signing could be any one of the former WWE Superstars who were released back in September, as their non-compete clauses would have expired by that point. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that it is doubtful that TNA could outbid a company like AEW, but they have some money, and they might not be afraid to spend it.

“IMPACT does have, from what I gather, earmarked some money to where they can spend some money on a big free agent. Whether they would or could outbid AEW, it's doubtful they could but you don’t know how much Tony (Khan) would be willing to spend on one of those names (Dolph Ziggler, Matt Riddle, Mustafa Ali)” (H/T WrestlePurists)

A recent addition to the TNA roster almost signed for Tony Khan's promotion.

TNA isn't holding back when it comes to its new era with the likes of Will Ospreay, El Hijo del Vikingo, and even Kazuchika Okada, a man who had a well-documented hatred for the company, all showing their faces in 2024.

But none of those men are full-time members of the roster, unlike Trent Seven, who recently signed a contract with the promotion after traveling around a variety of companies since his departure from WWE.

During a recent interview, Seven admitted that he was very close to signing with Tony Khan and AEW after a couple of positive experiences with the company in December 2022. However, Trent admitted that things just never came to be, citing that Tony Khan is a very busy man who has a lot on his plate.

