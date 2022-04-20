Backstage update on FTR's AEW contract and potential WWE interest in re-signing the tag team - Reports

Over the past few months, AEW tag team FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) has been on a roll, culminating in winning the ROH and AAA Tag Team Championships. However, their current contracts might expire in the summer and WWE is actively taking interest.

Back in WWE, FTR (formerly known as The Revival) became the first Tag Team Triple Crown Champions by winning the NXT, RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Upon their 2020 debut in All Elite Wrestling, they won the tag team titles at All Out, making them the first team to win gold in both WWE and AEW.

Initial reports stated that the sports entertainment juggernaut expressed interest in bringing back FTR. However, WWE couldn't directly approach the duo because of their contractual obligations.

In an update, Fightful Select has reported that FTR indeed has multiple years left on their current contracts. This was confirmed by AEW as they retained the option year on those contracts. Overall, FTR will remain under contract in the company for the foreseeable future.

FTR issued a challenge last week on AEW Dynamite

Last week on Dynamite, FTR surprisingly appeared in the aftermath of tag team title match between The Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) and reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly). The Top Guys made their intentions of going after the AEW Tag Team Championships while jawing with reDRagon at the same time.

In a backstage segment, Cash Wheeler said that they're not done and that they want to become two-time tag team champions. Dax Harwood agreed with what Wheeler said and added that before going on to face The Jurassic Express, they wanted to conquer and beat the reDRagon.

Given what happened today, it looks like FTR will stay with the Jacksonville-based company for the time being. It remains to be seen whether the FTR-reDRagon match will take place on Dynamite or Rampage.

