Update on WWE veteran who was seemingly fired from AEW - Reports 

A recent report has shed light on the rumors of a WWE veteran who was earlier reported to have been fired from AEW.

The said performer is Kevin Kelly, who served as a broadcaster for Collision on Saturday nights. A few days back, rumors emerged about Kelly being suddenly fired from All Elite Wrestling owing to his tirade on social media.

The WWE veteran claimed that Tony Khan's promotion wasn't using him to his fullest potential as he only sporadically appeared on Collision in the last few weeks. However, the latest rumors seem to be painting a slightly different picture of what has gone down with Kevin Kelly.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there is no clarity among those within the company about what was going on with Kelly. It was noted that while few in AEW believed the reports of him being fired were accurate, others were just as confused as fans about Kevin Kelly's status.

With Tony Khan also refusing to comment on the situation recently, fans can only wait for an official confirmation to emerge from either party down the line.

Vince Russo recently slammed AEW President Tony Khan.

Russo is one of the most vocal critics of All Elite Wrestling, who rarely shies away from expressing his opinions about the promotion.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran addressed Darby Allin's death-defying spot from Revolution 2024. Vince Russo was critical of Tony Khan's management style, saying he couldn't bring his performers under control:

"On top of that you have got an owner that is not gonna say no to anything. (...) Over at AEW they do whatever they want to do, and Chris you know, getting to psychology. Bro sometimes you have got to protect these people from themselves. I did that all the freaking time. But when you are allowing them to do anything they want, the sky is the limit. There is no limit."

It's safe to say Darby Allin's jump from the top of the ladder onto the glass pain will become one of the most memorable yet controversial moments in AEW history.

