Tony Khan to announce rumored WWE target's signing ahead of Royal Rumble 2024? Looking at the chances

The beginning of 2024 has brought a back-and-forth 'bidding war' going on between AEW, and WWE. Could Tony Khan reveal another free agent's signing right before Royal Rumble?

AEW had brought in several big signings to close 2023, such as Will Ospreay, Mariah May, and Kota Ibushi, but they have also started the year strong with Deonna Purrazzo making her debut. However, this does not seem to be the end as they have also been inquiring about some of WWE's targets, including Kazuchika Okada.

A few days ago, NJPW announced that The Rainmaker would be leaving the promotion by the end of the month. Instantly, he seemingly received offers from both major promotions. Tony Khan has more experience working with Okada, as he has appeared in AEW on multiple occasions previously. The flexibility of his working scenario may also be an important factor.

This week, the AEW President could once more shock the world by either announcing Okada's signing with the promotion, or bringing him out for an in-person contract signing on Dynamite or Collision. This would be a huge blow to WWE who hoped to bring him in.

Kazuchika Okada sends message amid AEW and WWE interest

Kazuchika Okada recently got to talk about the reason behind him leaving New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, The Rainmaker revealed that he did not want to spend the rest of his career being stagnant in NJPW, he wanted to continue being ambitious and competing at the highest level.

"After announcing that I was quitting and going on the tour... I felt too comfortable. I wondered what that would be like. I started my wrestling career in Mexico, came to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and became a rainmaker 12 years later. Maybe if I stay here, I can wrestle without any inconvenience. But I don't want to become the same Kazuchika Okada without such hunger. I don't want to be in a situation where I have to rest on my laurels. If I were 'human' Okada, I would have friends here, and I would be in the best environment. But as 'wrestler' Okada, it was different." [H/T Fightful]

At this point, it is still uncertain where Okada will officially sign a deal with, as both promotions have reportedly made significant offers to him.

