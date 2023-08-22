Triple H's next rumored signing to make WWE debut and confront John Cena on his SmackDown return? Analyzing the possibility

With John Cena returning to SmackDown on September 1, WWE can use the occasion to debut Triple H's rumored signee Brian Pillman Jr. who recently left AEW.

Pillman Jr. is the son of the late legendary wrestler Brian Pillman. He has been making waves since he was spotted at the WWE Performance Center a few weeks ago, and there is speculation that he has already signed a deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

It was also reported by Mike Johnson that Brian Pillman Jr. might have officially signed a deal with the company. If Pillman Jr. is indeed signed to WWE, it would be a great opportunity for him to make a name for himself by confronting John Cena on his return.

John Cena is one of the biggest stars in WWE history, and facing him would be a major rub for the former AEW star. It would also be a great way to start a feud between the two stars and have Cena introduce the younger Pillman to the fans.

Only time will tell if Brian Pillman Jr. will debut on SmackDown and confront The Cenation Leader, but the possibility is certainly fascinating.

WWE Superstar interested in facing John Cena

Gunther has made a splash since making his main roster debut last year. He won the Intercontinental title last year and has held it for more than 430 days, making him the second-longest in the title's history.

In an interview on Steve Fall's Ten Count podcast, Gunther turned his attention towards John Cena, expressing his desire to face him in the ring.

“Of course, we could see it. I don’t know what’s going to happen or if it’s going to happen. Obviously, that’s something I would love to do. John Cena is one of the legends. Because he’s not really active at the moment anymore, he just pops up, but when he does, if the chance is there for me, I’ll gladly take it. One of, if not the most popular babyface in this sport of all time. I think I would be a great counterpart to that. I would love to do it,” Gunther said.

Not long ago, Cena shared a picture of The Ring General on his Instagram, teasing a feud down the line.

Do you want to see Brian Pillman Jr. make his debut on the main roster or on NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

