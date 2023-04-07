Vince McMahon's WWE return could prevent 2-time Universal Champion from signing with AEW

While rumors of a legendary WWE Superstar joining AEW have persisted over the last few weeks, Vince McMahon's return to power may have effectively changed that.

The superstar in question is none other than Goldberg. While he is 56 years old, the Myth still has a dominating physique. He also has big drawing potential and a legendary mystique. Given his current free agent status, the last few weeks have been rife with speculation about his next destination.

Given that AEW is the Stamford-based promotion's biggest competitor, some believed that Tony Khan's roster would be an attractive prospect for Goldberg. However, recent events suggest that Vince McMahon is back in charge of the creative department.

True God (Rhoda's Son) @DARTrueGod I would not be shocked at all to see Goldberg in AEW during the summer honestly.



Vince is well known for his tendency to bring long-established veterans back to action. As such, it would make sense for him to re-acquire Goldberg and bring him back into the frontline.

A wrestling veteran recently commented on Vince McMahon seemingly returning to power

Amidst rumors of Vince McMahon being heavily involved in this week's RAW, Dutch Mantell stated that he had already gotten the first hint of McMahon's return at WrestleMania.

Speaking on the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran stated that Shane McMahon's appearance at WrestleMania 39 was the first 'red flag' indicating Vince's return to power.

"I thought that's [Shane's comeback] the first red flag that I had that Vince is back in the saddle. Here he comes. He got to get his son out there. And, of course, it's just the way to get his son a payday is bringing him out there," Mantell said. [1:48:52 - 1:49:14]

As of now, it remains to be seen what McMahon plans to do next in the coming weeks.

Do you think Goldberg should rejoin WWE?

