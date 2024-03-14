What if AEW has already planted the seeds of a massive betrayal involving Mercedes Mone? Exploring the potential angle

Former WWE Women's Champion Mercedes Mone finally made her anticipated AEW debut on the recent edition of Dynamite Big Business, and The CEO may have planted seeds for her maiden feud on her debut outing.

After months and months of rumors and speculations, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) has finally arrived on the Jacksonville-based promotion. Following her departure from the WWE in 2022, Mone spent months of her career in NJPW before she got injured. Nevertheless, she is medically cleared now and is now All Elite.

Mercedes opened this week's episode of Dynamite 'Big Business' to a massive pop from fans. The former champion cut an emotional promo during which she thanked her fans for their support over the years. Furthermore, Mone also appeared after the main event to save Willow Nightingale from an assault by Julia Hart and Skye Blue. While fans thought Mone would attack Willow, she joined forces with the latter.

While Mercedes Mone has sided with Willow for now, her actions could be a setup for the eventual betrayal of Willow in the long run. In case you don't know, Willow Nightingale was responsible for putting Mercedes on a shelf with an ankle injury last year. The injury occurred during the NJPW Strong Women's Championship tournament match between the two last year.

Moreover, Mone also mentioned during her promo that she had unfinished business with Willow. Therefore, fans could expect Mercedes to seek revenge from Nightingale for her past injury somewhere down the line.

Tony Khan also welcomed Mercedes Mone to AEW

AEW honcho Tony Khan is undoubtedly excited to have the legendary Mercedes Mone on his women's roster. TK shared the classic All Elite graphic on his Twitter/X account as he welcomed the former WWE Superstar following her debut.

Meanwhile, the addition of The CEO to the AEW women's division is a boost that the company needed and only time will tell how she revolutionizes the division going forward.

