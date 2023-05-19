Former New York Yankees player Andy Pettitte admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs in 2017. Pettite became one of the first athletes mentioned in the Mitchell report to support its conclusions.

11 years ago, in 2012, Pettitte recalled that former MLB star Roger Clemens' had introduced him to H.G.H (a banned substance in MLB) in 1999 and 2000 as means of recovery.

Pettitte said:

“Roger had mentioned to me that he had taken H.G.H. and that it could help with recovery,” Pettitte said. “You know, that’s all I really remember about the conversation.”

Meanwhile, Pettitte also accused Clemens of not remembering the conversation accurately and using H.G.H.

“Obviously, I was a little flustered because I thought that he had told me he did,” Pettitte said. “My reaction after that was, well, no good asking him or talking to him about this now, and I just walked out, end of the conversation."

In 2002, Pettitte's former trainer Brian McNamee, allegedly admitted to Mitchell that he gave Pettitte, human growth hormone injections on "two to four occasions" as Pettitte was rehabilitating from an elbow injury.

Of this, Pettitte said in a statement provided by his agent Randy Hendricks that he experimented with the human growth hormone for "two days" in the hopes that it would hasten his recovery.

Roger Clemens was accused of lying to Congress about his use of PEDs

In 2010, a federal grand jury charged Roger Clemens on suspicion that he misled Congress by claiming he had never used performance-enhancing drugs. The reputation of Clemens was irreparably damaged afterwards.

In a testimony made under oath to Congressional investigators during that session, Clemens' friend and teammate Pettitte said that the former had acknowledged to using H.G.H. in 1999 or 2000.

Roger Clemens' prospects of being elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame were harmed by the PED scandal. Regardless of his drug issue, it can be undeniably said that Clemens was one of the best pitchers in MLB. During his baseball career, he also won the World Series Championship twice.

Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game One

Pettitte was no less but a legendary baseball player, who won five World Series titles with the Yankees.

