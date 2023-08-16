Atlanta Braves are on such an incredible run that even fans are starting to question their legitimacy with how they get their wins. Baseball's best team had a shutout 5-0 win against the New York Yankees to win yet another series.

The Braves are on a roll as they are currently 7-3 in their last 10 games. Their series win against the Yankees marked their 5th victory in the last eight. Their starting rotation has finally come good as they recorded three shutouts in their game against New York's two teams. They have a 5-1 win-loss record during that time.

But the major talking point about Braves' season so far has been the impeccable offence. Atlanta outscored the Mets 43-10 only losing the final game by a solitary run. They have also started their series against the Yanks with a 16-3 score.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Such has been their prowess that some have started to compare their run with the 2017 Houston Astros offensive stats. It is not news to everyone that the Astros that season were the infamous roster that were accused of sign-stealing.

Astros used to monitor the pitcher's signals before a pitch and relay it to their dugout. Those signals used to help the batters in realising the next pitch coming.

Barstool Sports' Frank the Tank has made a claim that the Braves might possibly be involved in the same practice. Although the claim might be motivated due to the team's success.

Expand Tweet

Atlanta Braves almost sure of making it to the postseason

With a 77-42 record, the Atlanta Braves have an almost-guaranteed spot in the postseason. The Braves have been World Series champions in 2021. They were favourites to be NL's representation in the showcase series last year as well but their march was halted in the NL Division Series by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies eventually lost the World Series to the Astros.