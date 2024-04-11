Cole Tucker showers compliments as wife Vanessa Hudgens shows off baby bump in brown bodycon dress

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens got married in December and are expecting a baby soon. On Wednesday, Hudgens took to Instagram and flaunted her baby bump in a brown bodycon dress.

"Date Night," Hudgens captioned her post.

Tucker was stunned by his wife's outfit, prompting him to write "Wow" in the comments section.

Cole Tucker reacts to Vanessa Hudgens' IG post

Hudgens and Tucker were married on December 2, 2023, in Tulum, Mexico. Hudgens confirmed on the Oscars red carpet on March 10, 2024, that she and Cole Tucker are expecting their first child.

Before the couple decided on the destination for their wedding, Vanessa scouted heavily and then found Tulum, which she referred to as 'utopia.'

"I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before," Hudgens said to Vogue. "It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love."

Cole Tucker released by Mariners ahead of Opening Day, becomes a free agent again

In January, the Seattle Mariners signed former first-round pick Cole Tucker, to a minor league contract. However, following a lackluster spring, the Mariners and Tucker mutually parted ways ahead of the opening-day roster announcement. Tucker batted .200 with a .629 OPS through 11 games in the Cactus League.

Last year, he was a member of the Colorado Rockies but spent most of the season in the minors with Triple-A Albuquerque. He did play five big league games in 2023. Prior to this, Tucker was also part of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks organizations.

Tucker was selected in the first round of the 2014 MLB draft. After making his debut in 2019 for the Pirates, he played four seasons with the franchise. However, he didn't put up great numbers, hitting at a .211 average with five home runs, 35 RBIs, a .573 OPS and a -2.1 WAR in 154 games.

Again a free agent, teams looking for a utility man could sign him to a deal.

