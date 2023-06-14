In January 2023, Trevor Bauer was handed down the longest non-life suspension in MLB history. Although the suspension was shortened after an appeal, Bauer would still need to sit out 194 games.

The suspension came on the heels of a very high-profile sexual assault allegation. The report came in July 2021, just months after Bauer had penned a three-year, $102 million deal with the Dodgers. Less than two years later, the Dodgers released him after the league's investigation into Bauer's conduct was made public.

With his ability to play in the MLB revoked, Trevor Bauer began to look overseas. In March 2023, he agreed to a one-year contract worth $4 million with the Yokohama BayStars of Japan's NPB.

Known for his abrasive persona and shock-jock politics, it was not long before Bauer brought his own flare to Japan. The 32-year-old soon began to use a "Samurai Sword" celebration to denote his strikeouts, a practice which attracted a heavy amount of condemnation from the baseball world.

Recently, Trevor Bauer posted a video on his personal Twitter page which attacked the American media for calling out his gesture. In the post, Bauer reprimanded the media in the USA for calling his gesture "racist" and suggesting that his teammates found it insensitive.

Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) @BauerOutage But the America media still wants you to believe my teammates hate me and think my sword celebration is racist…🤡🤡 But the America media still wants you to believe my teammates hate me and think my sword celebration is racist…🤡🤡 https://t.co/aOUL71uL72

The 2020 Cy Young winner as a member of the Cincinnati Reds, Bauer led the MLB in ERA and complete games that season. At the time he was placed on leave by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the California native had a record of 8-5 and an ERA of 2.59.

After four starts in Japan, Bauer has amassed 27 strikeouts as well as an ERA of 2.05 over the course of 22 innings. It is unclear if or when he will return to the MLB when he becomes eligible to compete again.

Trevor Bauer thrives off of media attention

Now far away in Japan, the deposed pitching ace is far from the mainstream MLB. In an attempt to stay relevant, Bauer has come up with his own gimmick.

However, for a man who may never play in the MLB again, it is better to let him carry out the remainder of his career in the way he sees fit, without an endless stream of condescension and lecturing.

