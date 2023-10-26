The Dusty Baker era is officially coming to a close in Houston. The manager was their leader for some interesting times following the 2017 cheating scandal. He was brought in to replace the fired AJ Hinch, and he took them to the ALCS every single year and captured the franchise's second title.

The team was already one of the best in baseball, but they never won fewer than 90 games in a season excluding the shortened 2020 season. They were a dynasty and he was part of that.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Upon his retirement announcement, the Houston Astros leader reflected on his time. Per Chandler Rome, the time absolutely flew by:

"It was probably the quickest four years I ever spent in my life, but that's what happens when you're winning."

The journey came up a little short in 2023. The team fell in seven games during the ALCS to the Texas Rangers, but it was their seventh straight trip to the Championship Series anyway.

The machine will keep moving forward no matter what cog is inserted as manager next year, but it's hard to overstate what Baker did for them.

Dusty Baker was good for the Houston Astros

Dusty Baker was a calming and guiding light during some self-inflicted franchise turmoil. Hinch was fired after the 2019 season when it was revealed that the team had been using illegal techniques to steal signs and relay them to batters in 2017, and also possibly in the following years.

Dusty Baker took over in a tumultuous period

The franchise was up in arms and there was no leadership. The coach all these players had played for was gone, and Baker had the unenviable job of walking into an absolute minefield.

To this day, the Astros are still one of the most hated teams in all of sports. The public opinion around them has certainly softened, and Baker's presence has made a difference in that.

If nothing else, he got them to and won another World Series, which helped showcase that they can win even if they're not necessarily cheating, which goes a long way.