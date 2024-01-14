Hector Neris Free Agency: Top 3 landing spots for star reliever as market heats up

The market for relief pitcher Hector Neris is starting to take shape. The ultra-competitive righty is coming off a season with the Houston Astros, where he held a 1.71 ERA across 68.1 innings of work.

This is the second time Neris has been on the open market. He first hit free agency ahead of the 2022 season, signing a two-year deal with Houston. He declined his $8.5 million option this offseason and is looking for a new home for the 2024 season.

With his market heating up, we look at three possible landing spots for Neris.

Three possible suitors for Hector Neris

#3. Houston Astros

One team that stands out is the Astros. They could consider re-signing Hector Neris, as three of their relievers are currently on the open market. Neris, Ryne Stanek, and Phil Maton are all free agents, drawing interest from teams.

Those three arms meant a lot to the club last season and would be hard to replace. There are also rumors that Houston is looking to move to a six-man rotation this upcoming season, further weakening the bullpen.

Re-signing Neris makes a lot of sense for Houston. However, he will cost a bit more to acquire after he declined his player option for the 2024 season.

#2. New York Yankees

The Yankees are somewhat of a surprise team here. Last season, the team had a strong bullpen but lost Michael King during the offseason trade to acquire Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres.

The Bronx Bombers have actively been watching the relief pitcher market. They were tied to Jordan Hicks before he signed his deal with the San Francisco Giants and will convert to a starter.

#1. Texas Rangers

The Rangers could desperately use a shutdown relief pitcher after winning their first World Series last season. They have lost Aroldis Chapman, Will Smith, and Chris Stratton to free agency this winter alone.

That primarily leaves Jose Leclerc and Kirby Yates to handle much of the high-leverage innings. Adding Hector Neris would instantly boost the team's rotation heading into the new season.

It would be interesting if Neris signed with the Yankees or Rangers. Both teams are rivals with the Astros, which could make for some intense matchups later down the road.

Watch for the market for Neris to continue to get hot as more and more players come off the board with each passing day.

