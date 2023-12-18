“I need a big boy” - Olivia Dunne recycles viral TikTok song to offer another glimpse into her seasonal crush

TikTok star Olivia Dunne commands a massive amount of fan interest. Virtually everything the 21-year-old Louisiana State University gymnast does is met with great interest.

With over ten million followers across her various platforms, Dunne is one of the most famous amateur athletes in the world. She first began to gain attention after posting pictures of her TikTok routines during the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020.

Recently, Olivia Dunne re-hashed an old routine on one of her TikTok videos. The lip-sync accompanied the song "Big Boy" by Keke Palmer, SZA, Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim, and Punkie Johnson. It was the second time that the New Jersey-native posted a routine to the song in the past month.

As with the first time, many of her fans believe that the "Big Boy" in question is Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes. Skenes is a 6-foot-6 pitcher who graduated from LSU earlier this year. Shortly before his relationship with Dunne became public, the 21-year-old Skenes was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with their first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Entry Draft.

Regarded as one of the most beautiful and talented college athletes, Dunne has witnessed an explosion in her popularity. Her TikTok account has more followers than that of Beyonce's.

"Paul Skenes getting a solo box for Livvy Dunne… kid is playing no games" - Gavin McHugh

Since the NCAA's 2021 rule change that allowed student athletes to gain income from their name, image, and likeness (NIL), Dunne has become very wealthy. Earlier this year, it was revealed that she was paid $50,000 by a sponsor for making a single related social media post.

Although the ride has made Olivia Dunne very successful, fame does not come without misfortunes. Dunne has claimed that her fame has had adverse effects on her safety, claiming that she needs a full-time security detail, and no longer attends in-person classes, citing concerns for her safety.

Olivia Dunne's "Big Boy" trope is set to get even more real in 2024

The new year will be a very significant one for Olivia Dunne and boyfriend Paul Skenes. In June, Dunne is set to graduate from Louisiana State with a degree in communications. Meanwhile, the 2024 season may give fans their first glimpse of Paul Skenes on an MLB mound. With his career set to take off, it looks like Skenes is indeed the big boy that Dunne keeps referencing.

