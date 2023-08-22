In Photos: Olivia Dunne mingles with ex-Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski and his longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek during LSU summer break

Olivia Dunne, a LSU gymnast and a social media sensation, went viral on Instagram again, and this time with Rob Gronkowski.

Former NFL tight end Gronkowski spent 11 seasons as a member of the NFL. Before finishing his final two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gronkowski spent nine seasons with the New England Patriots.

During LSU's summer break, Olivia Dunne had the good fortune to mix with Gronk and his longtime partner Camille Kostek.

Dunne recently made headlines due to her relationship with Paul Skenes. The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Skenes from LSU with the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft. Before this week, Dunne had been sighted at several of Skenes' games.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes' relationship

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes recently acknowledged their relationship. Dunne went to a couple of games in Omaha during the College World Series to support LSU and Skenes.

Skenes also admitted that he partly avoids social media because of his relationship with Dunne.

Skenes also mentioned how fans pursued them everywhere and had to deal with requests for pictures and autographs:

"It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere. If one of us went out in Baton Rouge by ourselves, there's probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever."

Before being selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in this year's draft, the 21-year-old played college baseball for the LSU Tigers and Air Force Falcons. Skenes has already signed for a record $9.2 million deal with the Pirates.