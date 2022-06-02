"Is there anybody else that you would rather have at the plate right now?" - Lars Nootbar was ecstatic to see Albert Pujols bat as the 42-year-old registered a historic walk-off for the win

Albert Pujols holds a special place in the hearts and the minds of St. Louis Cardinals fans. Pujols was originally drafted by the Cards in the 13th round of the 1999 MLB Amateur Draft. He spent his first 11 seasons in the MLB with the club, winning the Rookie of the Year, the MVP Award three times, and a World Series.

Albert Pujols surprised and broke the hearts of Cardinals fans when he decided to sign with the Los Angeles Angels in 2012. He regained the admiration and love of Cardinals fans, though, when he signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals earlier this season so he could finish off his career as a Cardinal.

Albert Pujols draws love of fans after he walks off the game in the 10th inning

Albert Pujols has already announced he will retire after the end of the 2022 MLB season. In the meantime, he wants to do as much as he can for his team. Pujols, 42, has four home runs and 15 RBIs now on the season. However, his average stands at a mere .218.

Pujols upset Cardinals fans in 2012 when he decided to leave the club when the Los Angeles Angels offered him significantly more money. However, as this season has shown, the fan love for this man in St. Louis never went anywhere.

Now only three games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, the Cardinals were desperate to get a win against the San Diego Padres yesterday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. The teams traded runs until the bottom of the 10th.

"@Pujols5 WINS IT!" - @ MLB

With one swing of the bat, Pujols hit a line drive into the glove of Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar, who was unable to get the ball home before Tommy Edman tagged and scored. Pujols was credited with the RBI sac-fly and walked it off for his old team.

Candy @CandyDigital



Albert Pujols broke a tie with Roberto Clemente, Rickey Henderson, and Stan Musial to move into sole possession of 3rd most walk-off RBI.



Own a piece of history with Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.Albert Pujols broke a tie with Roberto Clemente, Rickey Henderson, and Stan Musial to move into sole possession of 3rd most walk-off RBI. #STLCards Own a piece of history with @MLB ’s Play of the Day: bit.ly/3t87OUK Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.Albert Pujols broke a tie with Roberto Clemente, Rickey Henderson, and Stan Musial to move into sole possession of 3rd most walk-off RBI. #STLCards Own a piece of history with @MLB’s Play of the Day: bit.ly/3t87OUK https://t.co/W4ifOnBvzz

"Heroes get remembered, but legends never die. Albert Pujols broke a tie with Roberto Clemente, Rickey Henderson, and Stan Musial to move into sole possession of 3rd most walk-off RBI." - @ Candy

With the walk-off, Albert Pujols enters a tier with only Roberto Clemente, Rickey Henderson, and Stan Musial for the third-most walk-off RBIs in history.

The Cardinals are moving ever closer to the Brewers for the top spot in the division. Of Pujols' clutch performance, Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbar said, "Is there anybody else that you would rather have at the plate right now?"

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far