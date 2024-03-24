"It was my first time doing the dishwasher" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne dives into hilarious vault of her freshman year shenanigans

Olivia Dunne and the LSU Tigers secured the SEC championship on Saturday at the Smoothie King Center. Dunne, who is in her senior year, is enjoying her time with her teammates, sharing stories from her freshman year.

Recently, senior members of LSU reminisced on their time with LSU in a documentary on LSU Gold. During the conversations, Paul Skenes' girlfriend recalled a hilarious account of using the dishwasher for the first time.

"I don't know. It was my first time doing the dishwasher, and I put the dish soap in dishwasher," Olivia Dunne said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Olivia Dunne and LSU Tigers secure SEC title, pushing for NCAA championship

After two sessions among eight teams vying for the SEC Championship, the LSU Tigers emerged winners on Saturday night at the Smoothie King Center. They secured their fifth SEC title with a top score of 198.075.

Several gymnasts made notable contributions to the team's success and were individual SEC champions in their respective events.

Haleigh Bryant scored 9.975 in vault and all-around, while Ashley Cowan scored 9.950 on uneven bars. Konnor McClain delivered a perfect 10.000 on the balance beam, while Kiya Johnson and KJ Johnson both scored 9.975 on the floor exercise.

Olivia Dunne only performed in the bar exercise and put on an average score of 9.80. Head coach Jay Clark was proud of his group, who lifted the SEC title in front of their home crowd.

“It means everything to be able to bring this home. This is a great group and I’m very proud of how they’ve gone about their business all year long,” said head coach Jay Clark.

“The SEC is a gauntlet, and to come in here and be able to do it at home in front of our fans was pretty special. LSU is a special place.”

The LSU Tigers will compete in the NCAA regionals on Apr. 3-7 at the Campus Site. The NCAA championship is planned for Apr. 18-20 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.