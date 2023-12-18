"It's the best game in the world, now it's even better" - When 'Breaking Bad' star Bryan Cranston joined the hype train for MLB's rule overhaul

The MLB rule changes might not have enthused everyone, but longtime fan Bryan Cranston is not among them. When the 2023 season debuted several new rules, the Breaking Bad actor was thrilled with what the sport was becoming.

The rules were designed to create more action in the game. There was, from a certain perspective, way too much downtime and not enough going on. The league decided to tinker with it to create more excitement in the game and to keep it from running endlessly.

In response to these rules, the actor filmed a promotion for the league. In it, Cranston said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You want the action to flow, the bat on the ball... This is the game we all want to see. It's the best game in the world, now it's even better."

MLB journalist Anthony Castrovince echoed that sentiment, saying:

"The overarching theme is that these changes are good for the entertainment product — creating more action in a shorter window of time."

Cranston, an avid Los Angeles Dodgers fan, is one of the sport's biggest celebrity fans. He loves the sport so much, routinely participating in All-Star festivities and going to games, even throwing out the first pitch sometimes. Now, he loves the game a little bit more.

What MLB rules did Bryan Cranston like?

The rule changes Bryan Cranston was hyped for last year remain for the future of the sport. Rob Manfred set out to change a few things, and those rules seem to have done just that.

Bryan Cranston loved the new rules

They enabled a pitch clock to prevent batters from aimlessly wandering around after a pitch to reset themselves and to keep pitchers on task on the mound. It worked, lowering the game's length significantly.

They added bigger bases, which promoted stolen bases. The stolen base was way up this year after becoming an afterthought for major league offenses. Ronald Acuna Jr. stole 73 bases, thanks in part to that.

There were some other tweaks, but those were the biggest and had a huge impact on the sport. Cranston, for one, was all for it.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.